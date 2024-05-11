Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,438,000 after purchasing an additional 125,242 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.55 on Friday, hitting $760.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $761.48 and a 200 day moving average of $677.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

