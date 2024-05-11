Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,316,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

NFLX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $610.87. 2,653,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $603.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.61 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

