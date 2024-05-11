Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 12,356,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.46%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

