Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 550 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.33. 1,786,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.97. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.18 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

