Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 7,930 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.28. 6,118,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,855 shares of company stock worth $21,084,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

