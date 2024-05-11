Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.67.

HAE stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. 445,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

