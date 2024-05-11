Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $13.49 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $968,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.7% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.85. 4,879,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $167.36. The company has a market capitalization of $393.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

