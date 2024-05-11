Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 768 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.39. 2,421,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.04. The firm has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

