HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.