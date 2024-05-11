HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.75.

HCI Group Stock Performance

NYSE HCI traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $103.78. 225,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $93,136.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,102 shares of company stock worth $13,198,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

