HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HDB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after buying an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 691,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

