HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
NYSE HDB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
