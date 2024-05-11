Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.4 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.73.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. 850,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

