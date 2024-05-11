Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%.
Heritage Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. 399,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Heritage Global Company Profile
