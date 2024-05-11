Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. 399,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

