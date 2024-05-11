Hermez Network Price Hits $4.03 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00006602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $147.39 million and $5,157.94 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011542 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001520 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,930.50 or 1.00024643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013237 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.03449368 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $75,048.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

