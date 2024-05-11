HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,589. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38.
HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair
In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About HF Sinclair
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
