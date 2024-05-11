Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Down 4.0 %

Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 623,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

