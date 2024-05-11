Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.36. 411,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $137.80.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.