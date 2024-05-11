Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.
Houlihan Lokey Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.36. 411,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $137.80.
Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
