Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 72,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 71,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,240,000 after buying an additional 146,784 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.79. 4,201,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,111. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average is $168.82.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.