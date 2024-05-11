HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $640.04.

Shares of HUBS traded up $10.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $597.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,505. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -225.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $626.83 and its 200 day moving average is $569.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,312,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

