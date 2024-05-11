Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in April

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.1923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.