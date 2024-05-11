Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Up 1%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.18. 382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.

About Humankind US Stock ETF

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

