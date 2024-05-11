Hutchinson Capital Management CA Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,333,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 332,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $28.02. 25,819,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,708,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

