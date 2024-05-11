IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. IBEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. 51,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,468. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IBEX news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $150,597.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Articles

