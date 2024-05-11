IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 2.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.88.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $9.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.82. 526,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,895. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

