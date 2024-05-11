Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Immunocore Stock Down 1.5 %

IMCR opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

