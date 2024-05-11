Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

INVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,741. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.26% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 14,397,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668,684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 232.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

