Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.0 million-$112.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.3 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.440 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get Intapp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

Intapp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,266. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $583,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,541.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,622,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock worth $258,193,485. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.