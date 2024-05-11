Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.98

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.98 and traded as high as $65.56. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 2,054 shares traded.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0847 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.
