Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,010 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.6% of Smithfield Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 833.3% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.06. 26,967,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,551,896. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $322.94 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

