IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Issues Earnings Results

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. IonQ updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

IonQ Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,888,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.17. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

Get IonQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $200,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $200,654.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.