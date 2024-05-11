IonQ’s (IONQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 3,888,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,964. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IonQ will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after buying an additional 918,265 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

