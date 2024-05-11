Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 18.5 %
NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. 19,119,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,394. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33.
Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics
In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.
