iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Daido Life Insurance Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Daido Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,774 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.0% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $168,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.04. The firm has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

