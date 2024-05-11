iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. 1,057,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

