iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the April 15th total of 655,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSun

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iSun stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Free Report) by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.67% of iSun worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iSun alerts:

iSun Price Performance

NASDAQ ISUN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 4,360,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,745,258. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. iSun has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

About iSun

iSun ( NASDAQ:ISUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($7.60) EPS for the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 90.71% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that iSun will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

iSun, Inc, a solar energy services and infrastructure deployment company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It provides operation, maintenance, and solar; electrical contracting; and data and communication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.