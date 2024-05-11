Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Jamf updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Jamf Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $19.51 on Friday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,717.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $137,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

