Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the April 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JFHHF remained flat at $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
