Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the April 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:JFHHF remained flat at $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

