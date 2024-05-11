Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.79. 4,201,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

