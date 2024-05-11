Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at DA Davidson

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on K. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE K traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,047,474. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,974,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kellanova by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.