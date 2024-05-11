Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Kennametal updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.550 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.96. 697,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

