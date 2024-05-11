Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

KMT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 697,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.76. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kennametal news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $32,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

