Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $54.27 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

