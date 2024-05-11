Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE KVYO traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 2,282,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,374. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

