Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.15. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

Larsen & Toubro Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40.

Larsen & Toubro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and minerals, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larsen & Toubro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larsen & Toubro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.