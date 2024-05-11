Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.15. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.
Larsen & Toubro Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40.
Larsen & Toubro Company Profile
Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and minerals, and metals.
Featured Articles
