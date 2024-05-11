Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $160.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00.

LEA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.44.

NYSE LEA traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $131.07. 628,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,952. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Lear has a 52-week low of $120.48 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after acquiring an additional 287,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Lear by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380,771 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

