LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%.

NASDAQ LNSR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on LENSAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

