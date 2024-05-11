LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.90.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.
LifeSpeak Price Performance
About LifeSpeak
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.
