Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.690-0.780 EPS.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. 134,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,049. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LCUT. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

