Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,548,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,410,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

