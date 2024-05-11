Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $21.79 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,354 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Restaurant Brands International worth $21,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 634,933 shares of company stock worth $47,972,876. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

