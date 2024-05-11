Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $21.79 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,354 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Restaurant Brands International worth $21,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 634,933 shares of company stock worth $47,972,876. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.